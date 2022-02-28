3 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $189,750

Bright, updated home on Chippewa’s south side! You’ll love the open wood staircase, LVP flooring, freshly painted kitchen cabinets, new counters, enclosed front porch, barn door on bathroom w/planked wall, two car garage, extra storage area/parking on north side of home, plus a HUGE privacy fenced yard…actually TWO separate parcels with access from Woodward & Chippewa St.! Not one you consider, one you BUY! Open house 2/26 (10-Noon)!