3 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $189,750

SUPER sweet 1.5 story cape cod, with full basement! You'll love the mid century wood work, built-ins, hardwood floors, upated kitchen cabinets, BIG living room, large yard, side deck, front & back porch, 30x28 detached garage, & bonus 18x12 one car garage all situated perfectly just outside the city limits in the town of Lafayette! A solid home, screaming buy me, settle in, & make me your own! Don't miss the OPEN HOUSE Saturday 4/9/22 (10:30-Noon).