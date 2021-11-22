 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $189,900

Great 3 bedroom, 1 bath ranch home located close to shopping, schools and main roads. So many updates on this cute home including roof, siding, furnace, water heater, maintenance free deck, windows, apliances and flooring. Oversized one car garage (24x22) with a large backyard and utility shed. Partially finished basement includes Family room and bar area. Super clean storage area with built in shelving.

