3 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $210,000

County living on the edge of town on 2 lots totaling 1.4 acres. 3 bedroom ranch with a detached garage and 28x36 pole building. Each out building has its own driveway. Plenty of cabinets in the kitchen. Large living room. Office area. Home currently has 1st floor laundry in one of the bedrooms. XL mudroom/breezeway. Most windows are vinyl for low Maintance. XL wrap around deck for relaxing on. Pole shed has concrete, power, 9x8 & 12x12 doors. Plenty of storage for toys/trailers. Large area that could be a garden. Municipal water. Estate sale, being sold as is. Home and septic pre inspected.