County living on the edge of town on 2 lots totaling 1.4 acres. 3 bedroom ranch with a detached garage and 28x36 pole building. Each out building has its own driveway. Plenty of cabinets in the kitchen. Large living room. Office area. Home currently has 1st floor laundry in one of the bedrooms. XL mudroom/breezeway. Most windows are vinyl for low Maintance. XL wrap around deck for relaxing on. Pole shed has concrete, power, 9x8 & 12x12 doors. Plenty of storage for toys/trailers. Large area that could be a garden. Municipal water. Estate sale, being sold as is. Home and septic pre inspected.
3 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $210,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School Board just gave a bit of a cushion to district employees during a growingly uncertain time.
EAU CLAIRE—Michael (Tony) Hudson, 47, of Eau Claire, WI, passed away on January 21, 2022 at Mayo Hospital after living a tremendous life with …
Prep Wrestling Notebook: Bloomer/Colfax senior Rothbauer working towards strong finish to accomplished prep career
Bowen Rothbauer has two Division 2 state podium finishes and more than 120 wins so far in his prep wrestling career. The Bloomer/Colfax senior is working hard in his pursuit of one more great season to cap his career.
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson toured a Chippewa Falls plastics manufacturer Tuesday morning and met with more than a dozen business owners from wester…
The McDonell boys basketball team knocked off state-ranked Marshfield Columbus 59-49 on Saturday afternoon at McDonell. Eddie Mittermeyer scored a game-high 21 points including five 3-pointers for the Macks.
The leading rock festival in the Chippewa Valley is back again with another lineup primed to deliver a weekend of intense rock and metal music…
The Bloomer boys basketball team won its seventh game in a row Thursday with a 33-31 Western Cloverbelt win at Eau Claire Regis.
A new policy went into effect in St. Paul and Minneapolis last Wednesday, requiring people to either present their vaccination card or a negat…
The death of Barbara Kendhammer is getting another national airing.
Lily Hoel and Tina Benson combined for 30 points as the Stanley-Boyd girls basketball team earned a 51-41 Western Cloverbelt victory over Bloomer on Friday evening.