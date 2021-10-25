This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home just on the outskirts of town screams potential! The upstairs is ready to be finished and set up with 2 additional bedrooms! The basement is partially finished with a family room and additional space allows for more rooms to be completed! Enjoy the eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and generously sized living room for entertaining! Upgrades include: roof, windows, gutters, and in floor heat in the 35X25 garage!
3 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $214,900
