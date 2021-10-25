3 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $238,900

Don't fight over houses in the spring, BUY NOW! Cozy character of yesterday welcomes you into this sun-lit living space offered by panoramic front windows! You'll love the wood floors, built-ins, wood burning fireplace w/great mantel, AWESOME feature wall in kids room, updated bath, bright kitchen w/tile backsplash, mature yard, new LP smart siding, spacious mud room off back deck, 2 car garage, & full basement boasting large laundry room, coat cubby, exposed brick in rec room, & 2nd bath. Includes a $2,500 closing credit from seller!