3 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $249,900

Here's the Deal! The seller's LOVE this home but just got offered a job they have been dreaming of so it's time to move! Here's your chance! This West Hill home is absolutely charming! Much of the homes original beauty has been preserved but there have also been some nice modern updates to give it the perfect feel! Hardwood floors, built in's, split staircase, lots of windows, & a fireplace! Enjoy relaxing in the living room, den/office or family room all on the 1st floor or hide away in the 2nd floor porch with a good book! Nice deck & back patio for entertaining! Super cute breakfast nook in kitchen! New in 2021: Gutters, furnace, some storm windows, re-finished some wood floors & painted! Room to expand in basement. Large 2 car garage on a corner lot!