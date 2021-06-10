3 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $249,900

This newer country home has everything you need. Vaulted ceilings, three large bedrooms with spacious walk-in closets, two full baths, tastefully designed kitchen and dining area with center island, gas oven/range, hickory cabinets and stainless appliances. Patio doors open to a maintenance free deck overlooking the tree lined hillside. Attached & insulated two car garage AND a 28x44 metal outbuilding with workshop and two 10 ft overhead doors and paved parking pad alongside all on 3.38 acres of prairie grassland and partially wooded lot just minutes from Chippewa Falls & Eau Claire. View More