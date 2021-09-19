3 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $250,000

Welcome home! Well cared for split entry home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Great curb appeal. Spacious foyer with coat closet. Upper level vaulted ceilings, tons of natural sunlight. Dining room sliders out to deck and huge yard. Kitchen features tons of cabinets, tile flooring and ss appliances. Main bedroom features a walk in closet. 2nd bedroom has a spacious closet as well. Full bathroom with tile flooring. Lower level lookout family room with gas fireplace. 3rd bedroom has a ton of closet space. 3/4 bathroom with jacuzzi tub. Unfinished room could be a 4th bedroom, office or just great storage space. New composite deck, shed, firepit, swing set, trampoline, sand box. .5 mile to the boat launch and park at lake Wissota. Snow mobile trail at the end of the road. Old abe state trail 1 mile away.