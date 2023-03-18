Newer slab on grade Twinhome with first floor laundry, master suite with walk in closet, trayed living room ceilings, in floor heat with mini split AC system, Eon demand hot water heater and an eat in kitchen. Exterior offers carriage style insulated garage doors and a concrete patio all located within miles of downtown Chippewa Falls, medical facilities and Lake Wissota. This property may qualify for Seller Financing (Vendee).