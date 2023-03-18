Newer slab on grade Twinhome with first floor laundry, master suite with walk in closet, trayed living room ceilings, in floor heat with mini split AC system, Eon demand hot water heater and an eat in kitchen. Exterior offers carriage style insulated garage doors and a concrete patio all located within miles of downtown Chippewa Falls, medical facilities and Lake Wissota. This property may qualify for Seller Financing (Vendee).
3 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $252,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
The WIAA State Boys Basketball Tournament has been a Dahl family tradition for nearly 60 years and continues with several generations watching…
Payouts for NIT teams escalate as they reach later rounds. Here's how the system works.
Assembly Republicans continue blocking state board's efforts to ban ‘conversion therapy’ in Wisconsin
The Assembly also passed a bill aimed at requiring school resource officers in Wisconsin schools that report large numbers of arrests or other…
Prep Boys Basketball Division 5 Sectionals: McDonell rallies from 13-point deficit to edge Solon Springs in overtime, advance to state
The McDonell boys basketball team overcame a 13-point deficit to force overtime before beating Solon Springs 58-56 on Saturday in Amery to adv…
Some Wisconsin state quarters were made with an error and those rare coins can sell for thousands of dollars.