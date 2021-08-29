3 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $259,900

Conveniently located 3 Bedroom and 3.5 Bathroom home to satisfy all your needs and wants. Three large bedrooms each with their own bath and abundant closet space. Over sized office with lots of natural light, easy conversion to a 4th bedroom. Great Family and Rec space downstairs with wet bar to relax or entertain. Large 2 plus garage, insulated, and heated. Additional 3rd detached garage space! Updated Black Stainless appliances in kitchen. Maintenance free exterior and decks.