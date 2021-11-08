3 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $259,900

Beautifully updated Chalet that’s full of charm! This home is perfectly tucked away on a private 1-acre lot surround by mature trees. Your home will feel like a cozy & secluded getaway! Take in your scenic and peaceful surroundings while sitting inside looking out your floor to ceiling windows or while sitting on your deck. Impressive living areas with its cathedral ceiling, a spacious loft overlooking the living area, and exposed rafters that add plenty of style to the interior. Newly finished basement with family room, bedroom, and bath. Both baths are updated and stylish. Other highlights to include are a reverse osmosis system at kitchen sink, circle driveway, 50-year metal roof, dual heat source w/forced air and radiant baseboard, and large garage.