3 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $268,750

Cottage charm straight out of a story book! You'll love the functional floor plan featuring main floor laundry 3 bed/2 bath design on first level w/bonus half story that functions as a multi-use, or even 4th bedroom! Bright, modern feel, high end finishes, solid doors, vinyl/shake exterior, & full (original) basement under 1940's footprint. Bonus storage/potential shop area off back of 2 car garage, large yard, & a wonderful location! Nothing to do here...but settle in!