3 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $269,900

Looking for one-level living? Welcome home to your new beginning! Built in 2019, this 3 bed, 2.5 bath home offers all the modern amenities you have been looking for. Enjoy the soft-close drawers, pantry area, countertop space, and stainless steel appliances that the Kitchen has to offer. The open concept Living Room/Kitchen is perfect for any of your entertaining needs! The spacious Primary Suite offers your own private Bathroom with his and her sinks along with a walk-in closet. Exterior updates include: front porch columns, 12x20 stamped concrete patio, 12x12 poured cement pad next to stamped concrete, privacy fence landscaped throughout the property including rock beds around trees/along the side of the home, and re-seeded lawn. This home is move-in ready and waiting for it's new owner. Call to schedule your private showing today!