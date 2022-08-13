 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $275,000

Beautiful brand new 3 bedroom, 2 bath Jefferson twin home completed in January! Tastefully decorated this home offers vaulted ceilings, open concept, huge walk in closet in primary bedroom, and fully finished basement for extra entertaining space! This is an awesome opportunity with the home being an end unit! Call for a showing today! OPEN HOUSE CANCELLED

