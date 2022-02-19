3 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $279,900

Here is your chance to own a zero clearance single family home! Home offers great floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, insulated garage, tubing run for in floor heat in both the house and garage, ceramic tile throughout, master bedroom with private bath and dual closets, fenced in backyard, beautiful wooden pergola with shade, and garden shed! One of the best parts of this home is the location! Right out your front door you have immediate access to the walking/bike trails and Lake Wissota! Home is close to shops, eateries and medical facilities!