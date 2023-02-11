Nearly new Jefferson twin home in the Willow Creek Subdivision. This home features an open concept with vaulted ceilings, large walk-in closet in the primary bedroom, ADA compliant doorways throughout, and a fully finished lower level with a large family room, bedroom and full bath. Additional upgrades include upgraded kitchen and laundry room cabinets, upgraded shelving in the pantry, primary bedroom and bathroom closets, upgraded landscaping, and fully sheetrocked garage. Located close to Irvine Park and downtown Chippewa Falls, and easy access to Highway 53. This is a popular model in high demand so call me today for your private showing!
3 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $285,000
