3 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $294,900

Come check out this ZERO ENTRY, no-steps home between Chippewa Falls and Eau Claire. This well-maintained home features 9' ceilings, wide hallways and doorways, one-level living, 3-panel doors, Korgers installed custom window coverings, stainless kitchen appliances included, Mission style cabinets/trim and 3-panel doors 0.46-acre lot has planted trees, inground sprinkler system, and a privacy fence by the patio, Eco-friendly 100+ year worry-free septic with a water-saving design will help you minimize your footprint.

