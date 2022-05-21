 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $309,900

Welcome Home! Brand new construction home in Lake Hallie offering 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms with main floor laundry. Stainless steel kitchen appliances included. This lot is apart of the Bridgeport Subdivision, which offers a Chippewa River common area access and private 7 acre pond to enjoy! Enjoy a 1.66 acre lot with a wooded backyard for privacy. Yard will have black dirt & seed spread. Estimated completion date = End of June 2022.

