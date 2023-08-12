Beautiful C&M Jefferson plan lookout twin home in Willow Creek Dev hosts ADA compliant doorways, a ramp in garage & chair lift to basement (that can be removed). Highlights incl: vaulted ceilings, open floor plan, upgraded flooring, walk-in closets, SS Appl, Custom Cabinetry,Craftsman style trim, 3 panel doors, lookout window in LL bdm, sizeable storage rm & private, woodsy backyard. Development has fabulous pond w/fountain, walking paths, playground and lots of wildlife. Enjoy a country living atmosphere w/city amenities. Options to hire lawn & snow care are available.