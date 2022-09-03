Priced to Sell! This clean, open concept home is in a wonderfully convenient location between Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls. NO steps, wide hallways and doorways, 9' ceilings, and stainless appliances will appeal to all buyers. Mission style cabinets/trim and 3 panel doors have a rich dark tone. Eco friendly 100+ year worry free septic with a water saving design will help you minimize your footprint. Built-in dehumidifier keeps the house cool and dry. Trees were planted and underground sprinkler system was installed in 2021. Large well-cared for yard!
3 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $319,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Leinie’s Legends over 35 baseball team finished as the runner-up at this past weekend’s state baseball tournament.
Graham Mertz, Braelon Allen and Joe Tippmann offered insight into which Wisconsin freshmen may get opportunities this season.
Watch Now: Prep Volleyball: Chi-Hi tops five-time defending Big Rivers champion River Falls in early-season showdown
The Chi-Hi volleyball team knocked off Big Rivers heavyweight River Falls in four sets on Thursday, giving the Cards an early leg up in the conference title race and snapping their foe's 40-game league win streak.
The Chi-Hi volleyball team finished in second place out of 40 teams on Saturday in the final day of the Menomonie Volleyball Sprawl at Johnson Fieldhouse.
The Stanley-Boyd volleyball team returns experience around the court from last season's Division 3 sectional finalist. That more with season previews for Bloomer, Cadott, Cornell, Lake Holcombe and New Auburn.
The Chi-Hi boys soccer team looks to continue its upward ascent in the Big Rivers Conference standings.
The Chi-Hi football team has shown a knack for forcing turnovers early in the season. Prep notebook has notes on McDonell, Bloomer, Stanley-Boyd, Cadott, Cornell, Lake Holcombe, New Auburn, Gilman and Thorp from the second week of action.
Attorney will seek juvenile court for boy charged with killing, raping girl in Chippewa County woods
A lawyer for a 14-year-old Wisconsin boy accused of killing a 10-year-old girl after luring her into the woods said Thursday that he will seek to have the case moved from adult to juvenile court.
The Chi-Hi football program’s annual Veterans Appreciation Night hits the 10-year milestone on Friday night when the Cardinals host Hudson at …
The Menomonie girls tennis team is off to a strong start to the season, opening with a 17-1 record after strong efforts this past week.