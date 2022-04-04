3 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $319,900

If you have been searching for spacious rooms, open concept, and natural light, look no further! This beautiful 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 3 car garage Wausau home has it all! Recent Updates include: New paint throughout, all new carpet, new kitchen countertops & cabinet hardware, and new lighting fixtures. With the open concept paired with the natural light, this home offers a bright and vibrant feel that will make everyone feel welcome. The primary suite offers a spacious master bathroom with both a tub & walk-in shower and a large walk-in closet! With main floor laundry, you have everything you need on the first level. If you enjoy gardening, create your one of a kind outdoor space with the perennial garden. Use your imagination with the unfinished area downstairs and add value! Home has been pre-inspected and waiting for you! Schedule your private showing today.