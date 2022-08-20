 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $324,900

3 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $324,900

Priced to Sell! This clean, open concept home is in a wonderfully convenient location between Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls. NO steps, wide hallways and doorways, 9' ceilings, and stainless appliances will appeal to all buyers. Mission style cabinets/trim and 3 panel doors have a rich dark tone. Eco friendly 100+ year worry free septic with a water saving design will help you minimize your footprint. Built-in dehumidifier keeps the house cool and dry. Trees were planted and underground sprinkler system was installed in 2021. Large well-cared for yard!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News