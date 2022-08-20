Priced to Sell! This clean, open concept home is in a wonderfully convenient location between Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls. NO steps, wide hallways and doorways, 9' ceilings, and stainless appliances will appeal to all buyers. Mission style cabinets/trim and 3 panel doors have a rich dark tone. Eco friendly 100+ year worry free septic with a water saving design will help you minimize your footprint. Built-in dehumidifier keeps the house cool and dry. Trees were planted and underground sprinkler system was installed in 2021. Large well-cared for yard!
3 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $324,900
