Like New 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 3 Car, One Story home built in 2017, features everything on one level! Quality finishes with a beautiful gas fireplace in the living room. 3 panel solid wood doors. Comfortable Owner's Suite. All stainless steel appliances included. Nice front entry! Lower level has an egress window, stub for 3 bath, and is ready for you to finish it just the way you like it! Nice landscaping with some mature trees on a corner lot! Convenient location! View More
3 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $329,900
