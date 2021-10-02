3 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $334,900

Newer home that’s move-in ready and worry-free! Beautiful and stylish home with open living spaces, nice master suite, and updated features with main-floor living. With an unfinished basement, this gives you a chance to increase your living space and put your own personal style into it. Enjoy a spacious outdoor space with a concrete patio, and sprinkler system. Other highlights include walk-in closets, lots of natural light, vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, & kitchen pantry.