3 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $339,900

Beautiful & well-maintained home on a large lot just outside of Chippewa Falls. Close to schools, grocery shopping, restaurants, lakes & recreation. Three-car attached garage and large yard shed for additional storage in the backyard. Half-bath in lower level is plumbed for a shower and lower level has an egress window and PLENTY of room for another bedroom or two. New roof in 2018 as well as gutters & downspouts in 2021. This one won't last long!

