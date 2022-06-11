3 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $339,900

Avoid the hassle and expense of building and move right into this 2021 Mid-Country Modular on 2 acres across from a fabulous winery in the apple orchard area of Chippewa Falls with easy access to Hwy's 53 and 29. The "West Lake" model features a master suite w/garden tub and walk-in closet, an open concept living area with a large kitchen that features a gas stove and large island. You'll love the main floor laundry, large mudroom and full basement for future expansion. The garage space will "WOW" you and has 2 overhead doors. This is a quiet area close to ATV and snowmobile trails yet close to town. Come get it before its gone!