New construction 3-bedroom 2 bath home located on a .51 acre lot. Easy access to schools and shopping. Three main level bedrooms with main level laundry. Open concept kitchen, living and dining room that leads you to a 12x12 patio. Granite counter tops, Raised panel cabinets, covered front porch, Samsung appliances, and gas stove. The unfinished basement leaves opportunity to add more living space and value! Basement has egress windows and rough in in for a bathroom. Empty nesters dream!
3 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $344,900
