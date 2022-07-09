3 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $349,900

Amazing floor plan on this better than new ranch with all 1st floor living. Lookout lower level is ready for 2 more bedrooms, full bath and large family room. You will love the solid oak doors, mission style cabinets & trim, gorgeous tile backsplash & custom window treatments. Owner's suite includes private bath with dbl vanity and walk-in closet w built ins. Insulated, Sheetrocked & heated 3 car garage with extra stairs to lower level, HUGE fully fenced yard with cement patio and irrigation.