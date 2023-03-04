Welcome Home! Enjoy the luxuries of hands free lawn care & snow removal in this brand new BayHome! The perfect location offering miles of walking & biking trails, sports court, playground and park-like views with the convenience of city amenities!! Featuring an open concept living area, custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances & vaulted ceilings. Main level laundry and primary bedroom & bathroom with double vanities, walk-in shower and large walk-in closet. The basement is fully finished with a wetbar, family room, two bedrooms & full bathroom, so you will have plenty of space!