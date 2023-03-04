Welcome Home! Enjoy the luxuries of hands free lawn care & snow removal in this brand new BayHome! The perfect location offering miles of walking & biking trails, sports court, playground and park-like views with the convenience of city amenities!! Featuring an open concept living area, custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances & vaulted ceilings. Main level laundry and primary bedroom & bathroom with double vanities, walk-in shower and large walk-in closet. The basement is fully finished with a wetbar, family room, two bedrooms & full bathroom, so you will have plenty of space!
3 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $350,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Prep Boys Hockey Division 2 Sectionals: Weir's last-minute goal pushes Menomonie past Regis/Altoona/McDonell, back to state for first time since 1991
Hayden Weir's last-minute goal lifted the Menomonie boys hockey team past RAM 3-2 on Saturday in Somerset and to state for the first time since 1991.
The four-time NFL MVP has not yet made public comments about what he learned during his retreat. Here is his contract situation, trade scenari…
The Badgers got an experienced voice in cornerbacks coach Paul Haynes, and also weakened their biggest rival. Here's how the move came to be.
Cadott senior Brayden Sonnentag became the 23rd person in state history to win four state titles with his Division 3 victory at 132 pounds on …
Two people died in a house fire in rural Menomonie early Sunday morning.