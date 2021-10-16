 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $364,900

3 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $364,900

3 bedroom, 1 bath home sitting on 2 acres, comes with a 2 bedroom, 1 bath rental home with great rental history and a wooded lot. Wooded lot has future possibilities. Home features a nice open concept, great layout and corner gas fireplace in living room. Enjoy the water recreation by living near Lake Wissota and Yellow River. The home has a deep setback and a private back yard. Has steel roof and new well.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News