Step into this inviting ranch-style home with zero-entry access and generously wide hallways and doorways.As you enter, you'll be greeted by an open-concept layout with soaring vaulted ceilings gracing the living room, dining room, and kitchen. The warm and timeless Mission-style cabinets and trim add character throughout. The owner's suite is a sanctuary, offering a private bath complete with a double vanity and a beautifully tiled shower, providing both luxury and functionality. Storage won't be a concern in this thoughtfully designed home. The current owner has meticulously landscaped the surroundings, ensuring a stunning outdoor oasis that is fully irrigated, they've transformed the garage into a heated and insulated haven with R19 walls and an R-40 ceiling. Inside, you'll find a built-in desk, cabinets, and a television that will remain with the property.Lastly, take note of the meticulously manicured landscape, making this property stand out as the jewel of development. Must See!