This beautiful home has the convenience of main floor living with room to grow in the framed and wired lower level. Open concept main level has vaulted ceilings, bright and spacious living room, nice sized dining area with room for a buffet and 8 person table that leads out to a large backyard with a patio perfect for entertaining. The kitchen offers ample counter space, beautiful cabinets, pantry and breakfast bar. Master suite boasts a full bath with oversized walk in shower and walk in closet. Main floor laundry/mudroom conveniently located off garage. The lower level is framed for a family room, bathroom, storage area and an egress window is already in place to make a fourth bedroom or office. Enjoy your front landscaped yard looking out to a great and friendly neighborhood or relax in your private backyard pool. Great location between Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls with easy access to highways making an easy commute in either direction. Book your showing today!