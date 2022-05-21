Welcome Home! Enjoy the luxuries of hands free lawn care & snow removal in this brand new BayHome! The perfect location offering miles of walking & biking trails, sports court, playground and park-like views with the convenience of city amenities!! Featuring an open concept living area, custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances & vaulted ceilings. Main level laundry and primary bedroom & bathroom with double vanities, walk-in shower and large walk-in closet. The basement is fully finished with a wetbar, family room, two bedrooms & full bathroom, so you will have plenty of space!
3 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $369,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Isaiah Williams hasn’t had an easy go of it. When he was a child, he got into trouble. He was removed from his home, and his placement didn’t …
The Chippewa Falls Police Department has identified the person who died in a fatal stabbing incident Saturday as 29-year-old Stephan D. Lee of…
Lee Sports Wisconsin columnist Jim Polzin answers questions from readers in his weekly mailbag.
A rural Chippewa Falls man who was drunk and driving in the wrong direction on Highway 124 in Lake Hallie in February 2021 was sentenced Monda…
Prep Track and Field: Cadott's Kowalczyk, Stephens finish 1-2 in girls 100-meter hurdles at Western Cloverbelt Conference championships
Cadott's Emma Kowalczyk and Jaycee Stephens finished 1-2 in the girls 100-meter hurdles on Tuesday afternoon at the Western Cloverbelt Conference track and field championships at Oriole Park in Stanley.
Prep Track and Field: Chi-Hi's Sandvig among state's all-time best performances with four wins dominant Big Rivers Conference Championships
Chi-Hi junior Brooklyn Sandvig won four Big Rivers Conference track and field championships on Monday afternoon in Menomonie. Her wins in the long jump, 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes all ranked 11th or better in state history.
At 3:23 p.m. Wednesday, multiple agencies responded to Riverside Park, 890 Hudson Road in the City of Menomonie.
The 2022 Music at the Riverfront Concert Series at Riverfront Park in Chippewa Falls has just announced its artist lineup.
Los Angeles production company Vibrant Penguin announced Tuesday that its feature film “All Sorts” will be screening at Micon Cinemas in Chipp…
Dane County is one of 38 counties with medium levels, for which people at high risk for complications are encouraged to ask their doctors if they should wear masks.