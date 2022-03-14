3 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $379,900

Don't miss out on this like new Wissota woods home with Lake access! This 3 bed, 3 full bath ranch has it all! Spacious Living room w/vaulted ceiling and fireplace, Kitchen w/small island, lg pantry, loads of cupboards and patio doors off dining. Master bed w/walk-in closet and bath. Main floor laundry. Lower level has XL family room w/egress window allowing lots of natural light, office, 3rd bath, work-shop, storage & 4th room currently used as bedroom w/o egress window. 2 car 24x26 attached garage is insulated and sheet rocked. Yard is 0.89 acres landscaped, surrounded by trees and visited by birds, deer, turkey and small wildlife.