3 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $379,900

This well kept, Pre inspected home has been the central hub for a large family for almost 20 years. Having 2 full size bonus rooms that have been used as bedrooms allows a growing family the space to spread out. Many updates along the way make this a perfect buy for a family looking to be in the preferred Stillson school dis. Roof in 2017, Siding in 2017, Water heater in 2019, Garage door in 2020, New well pump in 2021, Pellet stove in 2021, AC/Heat units in 2021. Updated main bath in 2021. New double-hung windows and siding 2014. New septic tank 2014.