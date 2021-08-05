3 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $384,400

3 bedroom, 1 bath home sitting on 2 acres, comes with a 2 bedroom, 1 bath rental home with great rental history and a wooded lot. Wooded lot has future possibilities. Home features a nice open concept, great layout and corner gas fireplace in living room. Enjoy the water recreation by living near Lake Wissota and Yellow River. The home has a deep setback and a private back yard. Has steel roof and new well.