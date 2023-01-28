3 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $404,900

3 bedroom and 2 bath new construction home by N&P Properties on a 1 acre lot. Featuring Open concept living w/ vaulted ceilings, Redwing Custom Cabinetry & flooring throughout. Beautiful custom kitchen cabinets, mudroom lockers and bathroom vanities. Master suite w/ spacious walk in closet. 1st floor laundry.. Stamped concrete porch & walkway. Finished pictures not of subject property. Similar home available for showing upon request.