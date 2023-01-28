 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $404,900

3 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $404,900

3 bedroom and 2 bath new construction home by N&P Properties on a 1 acre lot. Featuring Open concept living w/ vaulted ceilings, Redwing Custom Cabinetry & flooring throughout. Beautiful custom kitchen cabinets, mudroom lockers and bathroom vanities. Master suite w/ spacious walk in closet. 1st floor laundry.. Stamped concrete porch & walkway. Finished pictures not of subject property. Similar home available for showing upon request.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News