3 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $423,000

This home is truly made for both entertaining & everyday living. Perfectly set on a tree-shaded 1-acre lot w/ a wooden deck that overlooks a very expansive backyard. It comes w/ a 3-car garage & an extra detached garage that allows room for extra storage or work area. Enjoy an open floor plan & a kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom is large with no lack of storage, it includes a walk-in closet and a vanity w/ granite counters & a beautiful tile and glass shower.