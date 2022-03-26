3 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $425,000

This quality built new construction is close to everything wonderful Chippewa Falls has to provide! Bike, hike or run on the nearby bike trails. Blocks from the Rod n Gun Lake Wissota boat landing. Easy access to Hwy 29 and 53. Home boasts 3 bd 2 ba 3 car garage, quartz countertops, tiled shower with glass door, covered patio, black stainless steel appliances and black hardware throughout. Focus on Energy Home. Beams in the living room. Seeded and sprinkler system in the lawn.