3 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $430,000

Lock this one down while it lasts! 3 bedroom, 2 bath. 1654 sq ft finished on the main level with a full unfinished basement. LVP flooring, custom oak cabinets and trim package. This home sits on almost an acre with a semi wooded private lot. Close to Lake Wissota and all it has to offer! Construction to begin Spring 2022 with estimated completion late summer/fall 2022. Finished pictures not of subject property.