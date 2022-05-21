 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $434,900

3 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $434,900

Beautiful brand new construction home with 3 bedrooms, 3 baths and 2 car garage! Spacious, open concept living area offers eat in kitchen with custom cabinets and quality finishes throughout the home! the master suite encompasses a huge walk in closet, private bath with walk in shower and dual sinks! The basement offers an additional bedroom, bathroom, family room, unfinished 4th bedroom and storage room! Right outside your front door you will find Irvine Park with walking paths and plentiful wildlife! Basement will be finished prior to closing! See MLS 1562846 for 2 bed, 2 bath at $399,900!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News