3 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $434,900

Beautiful brand new construction home with 3 bedrooms, 3 baths and 2 car garage! Spacious, open concept living area offers eat in kitchen with custom cabinets and quality finishes throughout the home! the master suite encompasses a huge walk in closet, private bath with walk in shower and dual sinks! The basement offers an additional bedroom, bathroom, family room, unfinished 4th bedroom and storage room! Right outside your front door you will find Irvine Park with walking paths and plentiful wildlife! Basement will be finished prior to closing! See MLS 1562846 for 2 bed, 2 bath at $399,900!