3 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $444,888

New construction by N&P Properties on a 1 acre wooded lot in Lemay Subdivision. One of the last lots in this great neighborhood has 3 bedrooms 2 baths with a large 3 car garage. Features include nine foot ceiling on main level, open concept living, great kitchen with eat in island, large living room with gas fireplace and dining room overlooking beautiful wooded back yard. Beautiful Redwing Custom Cabinetry & flooring throughout. Master suite w/ spacious walk in closet. 1st floor laundry, large mudroom with custom lockers and large walk in pantry. Finished pictures not of subject property. Finished basement add 48K. Estimated completion end of December