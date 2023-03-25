This beautiful 3+ BR 3+ BA open concept home on a partially wooded lot INCLUDES an ADDITIONAL BUILDABLE LOT and so many extras! From the generous room sizes including extra large family room w/media area to the 2 stone surrounded fireplaces to the maintenance free deck and stairway to the screened in patio to the LeafFilter Gutter Protection System the list goes on and on! Come and see all this home has to offer!