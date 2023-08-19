Beautiful newer built home sitting on 5.1 acres nestled in the woods. Enjoy sitting out back on your maintenance free deck overlooking a peaceful, private , wooded back yard. Enter the home with an office/den off of the entry, which also opens up into the open concept floor plan. Enjoy the beautiful kitchen with custom built knotty alder cabinets & large pantry. Master suite with large closet and the perfect master bath with walk-in tiled shower. Two other bedrooms with a jack & Jill bathroom set up. Great layout for kids. Large laundry/mud room leads you into the 3 car heated garage/in-floor heat with 2 floor drains , hot/cold water & bonus room up above. Great space for a large game room or the perfect mans cave! Lower level has in-floor heat, studded up for a large family room, wet bar, bedroom & full bath. It is all ready for sheetrock. Finished this area off and double your living space. Beautiful property and a must see!!