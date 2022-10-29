This custom build home has all the bells and whistles, including a 30x50 heated shop. Built in 2018, this 3 bedroom, 2 bath house is designed to grow old in, with wide doors, hallways and a beautiful walk-in shower. Entertain in the open concept kitchen/living space on your Wolf stove with build in griddle for breakfast or hibachi. Should we start the list of amazing features? Forced air heat, plus In-floor heat through home and attached garage, sprinkler system, large bedrooms, on-demand hot water heat, concrete storm room in garage, central air, bonus room above garage for storage, finished garage space with trench drains and plumbed with hot and cold water. That is just a taste of all the features this professionally designed home has to offer. If you're looking for convenient location, great schools, and close to the lake, look no further than this house. Call today for the full list of features.
3 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $605,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Prep Equestrian State: Powerhouse Chi-Hi program goes for ninth straight WIHA state championship this weekend
The Chi-Hi equestrian team seeks its ninth straight WIHA Class A state championship this weekend in Madison.
Team chemistry has been key for the Bloomer volleyball team as it plays its best entering Thursday's Division 2 sectional semifinal against Barron.
The minutelong video has been viewed more than 6 million times.
Larry Norrell recently surpassed 50 years as an official for local sports.
The Bloomer volleyball team battled back from a 10-8 hole in the final set to outlast Barron in five sets in Thursday's Division 2 sectional semifinals in Bloomer.
A Catholic priest who served two Wausau parishes has resigned over an accusation of sexual misconduct with a minor that occurred several decad…
Derrick Van Orden, Republican candidate for the 3rd Congressional District in western Wisconsin, has raised more than $6 million for his 2022 …
Prep Volleyball Division 4 Regionals: McDonell volleyball sweeps Eau Claire Immanuel for regional championship
The McDonell volleyball team survived a close first set on the way to a straight-set triumph over Eau Claire Immanuel on Saturday evening in a Division 4 regional championship battle at McDonell.
It's unclear what impact the surgeons' plan to start an independent practice might have on patients.
The Chi-Hi volleyball team worked quickly to secure its second Division 1 regional championship in as many seasons, sweeping D.C. Everest (25-…