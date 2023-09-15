Custom Lake Wissota estate peacefully set on Paint Creek. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a one-of-a-kind office/flex room. Vaulted ceilings, large windows and a brick fireplace in the living room. Induction cooktop and built-in oven/microwave in the kitchen. Main level owner's suite with tiled shower. Lower level includes an exercise area, additional office, and large laundry room with ample storage. Three season room provides walkout access to the waterfront and firepit area. The expansive deck and patio are perfect places to enjoy the views. Additionally, the 26'x32' heated workshop with a half bathroom is a great place for a new hobby or toy storage.