3 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $645,000

This custom build home has all the bells and whistles, including a 30x50 heated shop. Built in 2018, this 3 bedroom, 2 bath house is designed to grow old in, with wide doors, hallways and a beautiful walk-in shower. Entertain in the open concept kitchen/living space on your Wolf stove with build in griddle for breakfast or hibachi. Should we start the list of amazing features? Forced air heat, plus In-floor heat through home and attached garage, sprinkler system, large bedrooms, on-demand hot water heat, concrete storm room in garage, central air, bonus room above garage for storage, finished garage space with trench drains and plumbed with hot and cold water. That is just a taste of all the features this professionally designed home has to offer. If you're looking for convenient location, great schools, and close to the lake, look no further than this house. Call today for the full list of features.