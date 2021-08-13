3 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $649,900

Are you looking for the perfect spot on Lake Wissota? Your wait is over. This well cared for 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home is waiting to be yours. Enjoy the magnificent views from your living rooms both up and down stairs. Are you a Packer fan, if so this Rec Room is for you! Great workshop in the basement for handy person. Heated tile kitchen/upstairs BA floors. Property has a great raspberry patch, grape vines, three apple trees (2 McIntosh) 24 x 8 Covered Patio with 24 X 8 Deck that overlooks the Spectacular yard overlooking the Lake. Comes with a Zipline, Storage shed with some Fun inside! Steps to Lake are an easy walk down with a landing pad to sit and watch the kids having a blast. Garage has spray foam insulation in rafters. Add your personal touches and this will be your forever home! Call me today for your Private Showing!