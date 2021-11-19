3 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $650,000

Lake Wissota home in a great location with an attached 2 car garage and a detached 3 car garage with a loft. The home features a 29 X 29 family room, a walk-out basement just waiting to be finished, first-floor laundry, and a fenced-in yard. spacious owner's suite with a walk-in closet, a wood stove is in the basement, and an LP Gas generator is installed also. The home is in need of some work.